Tovino's 'Adrishya Jalakangal' casts shadows on the world | Movie Review

'Adrishya Jalakangal' (Invisible Windows), directed by the award-winning filmmaker Dr Biju, prompts viewers to ponder numerous questions, leaving the answers to their imagination. In line with his previous works, such as 'Perariyathavar,' Dr Biju delves into the lives of the unseen and less fortunate, whose destinies are shaped by the influential few.

Tovino portrays a character with intellectual disabilities, confined to a psychiatric hospital by the police. Following his release, he returns to his home—a deserted old railway carriage situated near a factory. During his absence, a girl (Nimisha Sajayan) takes up residence in the adjacent carriage. Initially sceptical about the newcomer, the girl gradually forges an unconventional friendship with him. She also bonds with the protagonist's nephew and niece, who reside with their grandfather and face the looming threat of eviction by government officials.

Nimisha has been beautifully portrayed onscreen in 'Adrishya Jalakangal'. Photo | Imdb

The film addresses displacement, the spectre of war, human casualties, and societal apathy and fascism in a surreal manner. While discussions of war are prevalent, details about the specific circumstances prompting these conversations remain undisclosed. Guns and machinery from the visual narrative are replaced by depictions of an impending war through street protests.

The film's aesthetic appeal is heightened by beautiful frames, accentuating Nimisha's beauty with the warm glow of yellow light whenever she gazes out of the window. Her character is complex and she brings it to life with authenticity. Tovino, returning to the big screen after a brief hiatus, effortlessly embodies the nameless protagonist, skillfully capturing the nuances of a man grappling with powerlessness in the face of challenging circumstances.

Several characters represent ideals in the film, with Indrans portraying a writer whose demise is attributed to his ideology. He advocates for a better world where people prioritize reading over resorting to violence.

'Adrishya Jalakangal' is unequivocally an art-house film. Much like its title suggests, it revolves around individuals who are invisible yet cast shadows on the real world