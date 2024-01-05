Rastha: Sarjano Khalid starrer ventures into untamed territory of survival drama in Malayalam | Movie Review

The genre of survival dramas still remain a largely unexplored terrain in Malayalam cinema. For a survival story to truly engage the audience, it must evoke excitement, curiosity, and thrills. 'Rastha', a survival thriller directed by Aneesh Anwar and starring Sarjano Khalid and Anagha Narayanan has hit the theatres and it's definitely a brave attempt. The story follows Shahana and Faizal as they embark on a quest in Oman to find Shahana's long-lost mother. However, their journey takes an unexpected turn when they, along with two companions, find themselves stranded in the unforgiving Rub' al Khali desert with seemingly no way out, testing their resilience and survival instincts.

The film's authenticity stands out as the compelling aspect. The storyline progresses realistically making every moment believable. Even in the grim situation of being trapped in the desert, the four characters keep the embers of hope alive and support each other, staying calm instead of descending into despair or madness.

While the initial half is somewhat slow-paced, focusing on the search for Shahana's mother, we witness Shahana and her friends tirelessly scouring for Fathima. Initially, it creates the impression that the movie will continue along this storyline. However, the audience is in for a surprise as the movie takes a sharp turn in the second half, shifting gears into an intense survival drama. In the first half, the film shows the challenges of life in the Gulf, shedding light on the hardships the expatriates face and the general perception that people working there are just the means of revenue generation, with their welfare being overlooked.

In the second half, the desert becomes the primary focus, almost a character in itself, emphasizing the challenges of surviving in an environment largely unfamiliar to us. With vast sand dunes and an intolerant climate, the characters grapple with limited or no access to essential resources like food and water. These moments in the film serve as reminders of the privileges we often take for granted when we do have abundant resources.

The film benefits from featuring less familiar faces among its main characters, enhancing the overall authenticity of the story. Sarjano Khalid delivers a compelling performance as Faizal. The supporting cast, including Sudheesh, TG Ravi, and Irshad Ali, adds depth to the story.

This movie is a definite must-watch for those who appreciate a solid survival drama, particularly for Malayalis residing in the Gulf region. Director Aneesh Anwar skilfully portrays the sense of helplessness and the escalating danger faced by the characters, painting a vivid picture for the audience. The story is structured in a way that keeps the audience intrigued until the very end, compelling viewers to remain glued to the screen to discover the ultimate fate of these characters.