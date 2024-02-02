Campus movies are often a trip down memory lane. 'LLB' (Life Line of Bachelors) featuring Sreenath Bhasi in the lead, starts on that note, promising to deliver the nostalgia that often seeps in while watching the protagonist and his friend try to navigate their way through the first day of college.

However, unlike its title, 'LLB' (Life Line of Bachelors) is not a film that wishes to explore the life of students in law colleges or their firebrand politics, which was explored in movies like 'Jana Gana Mana'. Nor is it a full-fledged drama of two lovers that take different hues that were seen in campus movies like 'Queen' and 'Hridayam'. Rather, the movie directed by A M Sidhique treads on the lines of a sentimental, family drama, set within the confines of a law college.

Making films on a bunch of youngsters on college campuses can be quite risky since it is an oft-explored theme in Mollywood. Films like 'Premam' and 'Classmates' are benchmarks. However, A M Sidhique chooses to explore a different path. What is interesting is how the movie has been packaged. Some small twists and turns keep the narrative flowing. The filmmaker has also tried to explore the beauty of Kozhikode in the film, through the visuals and the dialogues. What is unique is the way the songs by Bijibal have been presented in the film.

Sreenath Bhasi as Sibi is in better physical form in this movie, which marks his comeback after a while. The actor, who won our hearts in films like 'Jacobinte Swargarajyam' and 'Home' is no doubt an excellent performer. His ability to emote subtly makes him a delight to watch onscreen. Visakh Nair also essays his role as Salaam well, but his character is underplayed in the movie. 'Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam'-fame Manoj K U's performance in the film is notable.

The humour in the movie does not work effectively, though some of the dialogue does manage to evoke a smile. Apart from that, 'LLB' has its moments, and delivers a message, subtly, yet effectively.