'Footage' movie review | Manju Warrier, Saiju Sreedharan's film is well executed

Every once in a while, Mollywood attempts experiments, some of which fail and others succeed. 'Footage', Manju Warrier's latest film, falls into this experimental category, as it takes the viewer through a unique experience, telling a story from the point of view of two people who live their lives completely on camera. This means you will have to watch them constantly get intimate on screen, but don't say the makers had not warned you. The film is certified 18+.

The protagonists played by Vishak Nair and Gayathri Ashok are a vlogger couple who are in a live-in-relationship. Though they have a lot of similarities, we get to see a glimpse of their unique traits and peculiarities through the visual footage they capture on their personal handy cameras.

Editor Saiju Sreedharan has turned director with 'Footage' | Instagram

In the West, horror is a constant theme explored in found footage films. 'Footage' directed by editor-turned-director Saiju Sreedharan, does not exactly belong to the horror-genre, though the theme is dark. Saiju and his co-screenplay writer Shabna Mohammed, have to be appreciated for creating a convincing story that is entirely based on daily visuals captured on the protagonists' cameras.

couple starts an investigation around a woman (Manju Warrier) who behaves suspiciously at their apartment. All the actors have delivered exceptional performances. Vishak Nair, who won our hearts playing Kuppi in the Malayalam film 'Anandam', is not new to experimental films. In his previous work 'Exit' directed by Mohammed Shaheen, Vishak played a cannibal, chained to a room for several years. In 'Footage', his role is less experimental, though he excels in his performance as one of the vloggers. In fact, his willingness to try out different stories is worth appreciating. Gayathri Ashok, who has appeared in films like 'Star' and 'Member Rameshan 9am Ward', has also performed well, playing a fun-loving, independent vlogger with utter conviction.

Though Manju Warrier only appears in the latter half, her character is crucial for the film. It would have been better had the makers explored her side of the story further to ensure a better climax. The original background score by Sushin Shyam blends well with the movie.