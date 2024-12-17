On the outset, 'Kneecap' appears to be a film on hip-hop, drugs and trance visuals, but there's more to it than meets the eye. The movie, directed by Rich Peppiatt, is a fictionalised biopic of the Irish hip-hop trio named Kneecap. Released in 2024, the comedy-drama charts the meteoric rise of the Belfast-based group, with real-life members Naoise Ó Cairealláin, Liam Óg Ó Hannaidh, and JJ Ó Dochartaigh playing themselves. But beneath its vibrant surface, the movie delivers a bold and thought-provoking narrative and is a wake-up call to protect and preserve indigenous languages.

The film begins with a chance encounter between Belfast schoolteacher JJ and two driven young men, Naoise and Liam Óg, who share a passion for hip-hop and the Irish language. Together, they create a groundbreaking musical act that fuses traditional Irish culture with modern hip-hop beats. However, amid their rise to fame, they face multiple struggles, navigating through personal struggles and societal pressures.

While 'Kneecap' is filled with funny moments, heartfelt emotions, and stunning trance visuals, it also delivers a deep message. The film takes a fearless stand on politics, freedom, and the fight against oppression, celebrating revolutionary solidarity and the spirit of liberation. The film is crafted with exceptional aesthetic precision, never losing focus on the story it tries to convey. The trio’s most atrocious and irreverent antics keep the audience entertained, sparking laughter riots while delivering an impactful message.

If 'Kneecap' could be summed up in three words, it would be 'freedom,' 'explosive,' and 'fearless.' The third and final screening of Kneecap will be at Tagore Theatre, Vazhuthacaud, on December 18 at 9.00 am.