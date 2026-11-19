When a bunch of gangsters come together, chaos is almost inevitable. Amal Neerad's Bachelor Party thrived on this very premise, building an irreverent world of crime, camaraderie and unpredictable characters. With its sequel, the filmmaker attempts to revisit that same spirit, albeit with a different story and a new set of circumstances.

In many ways, the film eventually brings its characters and situations to a familiar place. There are moments when you cannot help feeling that you have seen these scenes before. Yet, what is interesting is how Amal manages to give this familiar territory a certain freshness. The spirit of the original is unmistakably there, even if the sentiment and emotional connect don't quite match up to its predecessor.

The film's biggest challenge, however, lies in the way it builds its world. There is a considerable lag as the characters, their relationships and their individual stories are introduced and eventually brought together. Amal seems keen on recreating the same narrative experience as the first film, but the process feels a little stretched. It is an interesting experiment, but one wonders whether it was entirely necessary to follow the same route.

Naslen as Sony, Soubin as Dany, Sharafudheen as Pappu, Sreenath Bhasi as Danny, and Chandhu leave a mark, and bring their own flavour to the film. Amal Neerad, however, gives a different personality to Kunchacko Boban's character as Dheeraj Prabhu's character.Nadiya Moidu, Rajisha Vijayan, Hansika play their parts well too.

The flashback featuring a group of children is a genuine scene-stealer in the beginning of the movie. In fact, the film could have gained considerably more depth had Amal explored this track further.

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Overall, the narrative takes its time to gather momentum, and the second half will have to deliver considerably more excitement and substance to make the journey worthwhile.