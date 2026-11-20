The success of 'Pushpa’, which also earned Allu Arjun the National Film Award for Best Actor, brought the world of sandalwood smuggling into the spotlight, making it an attractive subject for filmmakers. Since then, several films have attempted to explore the illegal trade and the network operating behind it.

Dhanush and Mammootty's 'OM', directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, takes up the same subject, but what works in its favour is the way the makers build a compelling narrative around it. Rather than relying solely on the intrigue surrounding the trade, the film uses it as the backdrop for a well-structured story.

As the trailer suggests, the film revolves around an operation to nab those behind the smuggling network, with Dhanush playing an undercover agent. Mammootty, making his return to Tamil cinema after a gap of eight years, gets a nicely layered role. It is particularly good to see the makers exercise restraint in his characterisation. The film does not try to amplify his presence at every opportunity. When the character needs to be laid-back, the portrayal remains just that, allowing Mammootty to bring his own nuances to the role.

The storyline is engaging, and the screenplay does a good job of maintaining momentum while gradually developing the different strands of the narrative. The operation has shades of ‘Dhurandhar’ in the way it is positioned, but the film's real strength lies in its storytelling. The emotional beats in the first half are particularly effective, giving the narrative a strong human element instead of making it just another crime investigation.

The performances are consistently strong, with Dhanush and Mammootty making an impact, while Sai Pallavi, in particular, stands out. Indrans also adds to the film's strength. The background score and theme music complement the narrative, while the cinematography enhances the film's atmosphere.

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What ultimately works for OM is the confidence with which its story is told. A well-conceived screenplay, effective characterisation and controlled filmmaking ensure that the familiar subject never becomes a limitation. The film holds together through good storytelling rather than relying on the novelty of its premise.