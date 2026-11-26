Mollywood's latest release, 'Hail Mary', marks the directorial debut of Vishnu Ravikumar and signals the return of celebrated filmmaker Martin Prakkat to the industry, backed by a screenplay from Dr Neeraj Rajan. Rekindling the beloved on-screen chemistry from their acclaimed outing in ‘Ramante Edanthottam’, Kunchacko Boban and Anu Sithara reunite in prominent roles for this intriguing venture.

While initial promotional posters and the presence of a young child at the heart of the title might have led audiences to expect a gentle, feel-good family drama, the film swiftly subverts those expectations into a gripping police procedural. Adapting a story by G R Indugopan, the narrative pulls the viewer in right from the opening frames, steadily building tension and keeping the mystery tightly wound right up to the interval block.

At the centre of this suspense is Kunchacko Boban, who delivers a restrained, emotionally grounded performance as Madhu, a refreshing departure from his louder, more flamboyant turn in 'Bachelor Part D'eux'. He is ably supported by Anu Sithara, the child actors, and the rest of the supporting cast, all of whom bring natural conviction to their roles. Combined with an evocative musical score and well-timed twists, the atmosphere remains thoroughly engaging.

'Hail Mary' sets up a compelling mystery with strong performances and palpable tension, leaving plenty of promise as the story heads into the second half.