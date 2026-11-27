The last time we saw a struggling filmmaker on screen was in the Naslen-led ‘Mollywood Times’. Malayalam cinema has always had a soft spot for stories about the grind behind the camera, which probably explains why two films have recently explored similar territory. Sandeep Pradeep’s 'Cosmic Samson', from the makers of Minnal Murali, takes that familiar struggle, complete with a financially strained family, including his father played by Mukesh, and pivots into a supernatural direction that sets this film directed by Abhijith Joseph, who previously helmed 'John Luther'.

By building around a fresh premise, the film gives Sandeep Pradeep, playing the titular character Samson, plenty of room to flex both his action chops and a distinct sense of style. Technically, the craft holds up well. The production design and VFX land nicely, the camera work and editing keep things moving, and while the music leans loud, it largely matches the energy of the narrative and elevates several standout moments.

Overall, ‘Cosmic Samson's inventive blend of ideas and brisk execution gives it a lively spark. It’s an engaging, entertaining watch till the first half, thanks to the live-action drama.