Popular singer Rimi Tomy tied the knot with her fiancé, Libin Mathew, a gym trainer, in an intimate ceremony held in Dombivli, Mumbai, on Saturday. The wedding was attended by close friends and family members. A few days before the wedding, Rimi had announced the happy news, sharing her excitement about embarking on a new chapter in her life. She had also revealed that the wedding would take place on the same day as her brother’s birthday.

For the occasion, Rimi looked elegant in an off-shoulder white gown, and loosely-styled hair. Libin, meanwhile, opted for a blue suit. Rimi had earlier shared that the wedding would be held in Mumbai, where Libin grew up. She also revealed that she would be relocating to the city after marriage. The singer already owns a flat in Mumbai. In a video, she had mentioned that she would continue travelling to the city once or twice a month.

Rimi has been regularly sharing glimpses of her fitness and weight-loss journey on social media. In one of the pictures from a training session, she was seen posing alongside Libin. Actress Shwetha Menon’s response to the post had hinted that something special was brewing between the two.