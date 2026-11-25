Twelve years after making a distinct mark with its unconventional a cappella rendition, the much-loved song ‘Nangeli’ returns in a new musical avatar. Titled ‘Nangeli Reborn’, the reimagined version is presented by music band ‘It’s Vidhu Prathap’ and marks the band’s first-ever music video. Moving away from the original’s signature a cappella style, the new rendition embraces a folk-rock sound, giving the song a fresh musical character while retaining the essence of the original. Actress Nikhila Vimal portrays Nangeli in this new interpretation, offering audiences a renewed visual and musical experience.

This is neither the Nangeli of ‘Poothappattu’ nor the character from old folklore. Released twelve years ago in the voice of Vidhu Prathap, the original ‘Nangeli’ captured considerable audience attention with its distinctive a cappella arrangement and striking visual presentation. The song also received appreciation from A.R. Rahman around the time of its release. Its music video stood out for its nostalgic and unconventional treatment, with everyday elements of a toddy shop, including its benches and liquor bottles, becoming part of the musical rhythm. Now, through ‘It’s Vidhu Prathap’, the song returns with a new musical identity and a refreshed presentation.

Unlike the original video, the new version brings the individual musical performances of the band members into focus, with each member seen performing on their respective instruments. Adding to the appeal is the fantasy-inspired portrayal of Nangeli by Nikhila Vimal, who appears within the band’s musical narrative. Dreamlike visuals, evocative compositions and an aesthetically rich treatment give ‘Nangeli Reborn’ its distinctive visual appeal. Deepthi Vidhu Prathap has conceptualised and produced the new rendition.

The song features lyrics by S. Ramesan Nair, with music composed by Manu Ramesan. The new musical arrangement and vocals are by the ‘It’s Vidhu Prathap’ band. The band features Vidhu Prathap as vocalist, Nihal Azad on flute, Josy John and Jubin on bass, Abin Sagar on guitar, Nekheeb Shah and Amal Raj on drums, Shankaran on keyboards and Hari Krishnan on percussion. Finu Fayiz oversees band coordination and management, while Vipin V. Nair serves as the band manager. Sreejesh Nair has handled the Atmos mix.

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The music video is directed by Manu Hassan. Video production is done by Maanishadha Indie. Jaffer Zadique has handled cinematography, while Sai Sankar is responsible for the editing. Sherook has choreographed the video, with Aleena Raju as the costume stylist and Gova as the art director. Twelfth Origin has handled the visual effects.