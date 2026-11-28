The second single from ‘40 Days of House Party’, written and directed by Shifina Babin Pakkar, who previously served as an assistant director on the hit films 'Romancham' and 'Aavesham', has been officially released. Beginning with the lines 'Thaqabbalallah Baarakallah...', the track is performed by Hanan Shah, with lyrics penned by Umbachy and music composed by Bibin Ashok. Previously, the film's first single 'Peruthu Nanni', sung by Dabzee, received an enthusiastic reception from audiences.

The new song features Kunchacko Boban as a charming groom arriving for a nikkah ceremony. Starring Kunchacko Boban alongside a host of fresh faces, the film had earlier garnered significant attention with its vibrant, colourful posters. The project brings together a lineup of leading technicians from the Malayalam film industry. The film is being produced by Dolwin Kuriakose under the banner Theatre of Dreams.

Cinematography is by Alby Antony. The film is edited by Ajmal Sabu, with music composed by Bibin Ashok and sound design by Vishnu Govind. Manav Suresh takes charge as the Production Designer, with Mashar Hamsa handling costumes and Ronex Xavier overseeing makeup.

The production is managed by Production Controller Kishore Purakkattiri, with Mansoor Rasheed serving as Chief Associate Director and Akhil Damodar as Art Director. Amal Xavier Manakkatharayil and Ratheesh Mannarkkad serve as Executive Producers. Adding rhythm and movement to the film are lyricist Vinayak Sasikumar and choreographer Sherif Master. Sync sound is handled by Vaisakh P V.