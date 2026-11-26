Kochi: The third season of the Manorama Online Golden Clove awards, designed to recognise and celebrate the finest restaurants and eateries across Kerala, has officially commenced. Popular actor Asif Ali launched the official website for the awards during an inaugural event held in Kochi.

The event was attended by key dignitaries including Nandu Mohan, General Manager (Marketing) at Orkla India – Eastern, representing the main sponsor, alongside Santosh George Jacob, Senior Coordinating Editor of Manorama Online.

Public participation and voting process

Following the remarkable success of its previous two editions, Season 3 returns with new features and interactive elements. The culinary competition is divided into three distinct phases and relies entirely on public participation and voting to select the ultimate winners in each category.

How to participate

Food lovers across the state can now nominate their favourite restaurants and cast votes directly via the platform. Comprehensive details regarding the competition phases, award categories, nomination guidelines, and voting procedures are available on the official website at www.goldencloveawards.com.