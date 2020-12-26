Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
SAT DEC 26, 2020 4:12 PM IST
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Man, 28, held over mysterious death of wife nearly twice his age

Man, 28, held over mysterious death of wife nearly twice his age
Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 26, 2020 12:53 PM IST Updated: December 26, 2020 03:19 PM IST Read In Malayalam
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: A 28-year-old newlywed has been taken into custody by the police over the mysterious death of his wife, nearly twice his age, on Christmas day at Karakonam area.

Arun, a native of Balaramapuram, had married Shakhakumari, 51, only two months ago.

Shakhakumari was brought dead to the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital on Friday dawn.

Arun had told the doctors that she had received electric shock. As they suspected something fishy, the police was called in and Arun was taken into custody.

Shakhakumari belonged to Thresiapuram in Karakonam area on the outskirts of Kerala's capital city. Her relatives too suspect foul play over her death.

RELATED ARTICLES

A forensic team conducted a check at the home.

Autopsy report could throw more light on the incident, police said.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.