Keralite physiotherapist injured in light-aircraft crash in Florida dies

Piravom: A 42-year-old physiotherapist from Kerala who sustained serious injuries in a light-aircraft crash during an outing in Florida, US, has succumbed to his injuries a month after the accident.

The mini aircraft crashed on December 17 while Joseph was enjoying the flight with his children Joselin and Jenson. The aircraft which met with the accident belonged to their neighbour who is an employee of the police department.

According to available information, the four-seater aircraft was piloted by the police official. It took off from the ground near their house. Soon after takeoff, the aircraft developed engine failure, spun out of control and crashed to the ground before catching fire.

Joseph and his children suffered serious burn injuries in the mishap. He died while under treatment at the hospital on Saturday.

The children had returned to their house the other day.

Joseph's family has been based in Florida since 2006. He was the son of Issac, a retired block development officer in Kerala, and Marykutty. His wife Stella is working as a nurse in Florida.

The family had visited their native place in Kerala in 2018. Joseph’s only brother Abraham and his family are staying in New York.

Meanwhile, Joseph's funeral will take place at St Thomas Malankara Orthodox Church, Pompano Beach, in Florida on Friday.