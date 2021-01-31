Malayalam
Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja bags Manorama News Newsmaker Award

Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja
Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja. Design: Onmanorama
Onmanorama News
Published: January 31, 2021 08:03 PM IST Updated: January 31, 2021 08:40 PM IST
Topic | Ernakulam

Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja, who helmed the state's COVID fight, has won the Manorama News Newsmaker award for the year 2020.

Shailaja bagged the award after securing the most number of votes among the candidates short-listed for the final of the Newsmaker contest.

Shailaja has been accorded the award for leading the state through one of its worst calamities and bringing down the fatality rate.

Over two million people have died worldwide on account of the virus.

Manorama News instituted the Newsmaker 2019 award in association with KLM Axiva Finvest.

Kerala Congress (M) leader Jose K Mani, Director Jose K Pellissery and Joy Sebastian were the others shortlisted for the 2020 award.

The 2019 Newsmaker award was bagged by Byju Raveendran for his contribution in turning his Bengaluru-based online tutoring firm named Think and Learn Private Ltd as the world’s most valued edtech company.

