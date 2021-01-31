Malayalam singer Somadas Chathannoor dies

Malayalam playback singer Somadas Chathannoor died in Kollam on Sunday. He was 42. Somadas died after he suffered a heart attack while undergoing treatment for post-Covid complications at Parippally Medical College Hospital.

Somadas, who rose to fame through TV reality shows, has sung in a few films. He was part of the last Malayalm Bigg Boss reality show.

He is survived by wife and four daughters.

The cremation was held on his house premises at Chathannoor.

Somadas had been hospitalised after he tested positive for coronavirus infection. Later, he was diagnosed with kidney ailment also. He suffered the heart attack even as he was to be shifted to the ward after he tested negative for Covid.