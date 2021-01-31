Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
SUN JAN 31, 2021 4:18 PM IST
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Veteran industrialist CV Jacob dies

Our Correspondent
Published: January 31, 2021 04:16 PM IST
Topic | Ernakulam

Veteran industrialist and chairman of the Synthite Group, C V Jacob, died on Sunday. He was 87.

He was undergoing treatment for age-related ailments.

He was a director of the Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL).

He has served as the vice chairman of the Spices Board and the chairman of the Kolencherry Medical College Special committee.

Jacob founded Synthite, a leading player in spices industries, in 1972.

Over the years Synthite has grown to leave its marks in various sectors such as spices, real estate and hospitality.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.