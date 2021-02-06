MB Rajesh alleges conspiracy after row erupts over his wife's job appointment

Former MP MB Rajesh has alleged that three persons had conspired to sabotage his wife R Ninitha's appointment as Malayalam assistant professor at Sanskrit University Kalady.

Rajesh alleged that the three persons had threatened his wife that if she entered the job they would raise allegations of irregularities. If she did not back out then they would run a campaign against her in the media.

Rajesh said when his wife did not succumb to their pressure and threats, the three persons created the controversy. The move was to favour someone who was working with the person on the interview board.

The former MP said the controversy was not political but personal. There was also a complaint that Ninitha's PhD was not received at the time of applying for the post. Besides, there was an allegation that a case was pending against her PhD. It has been proved that these allegations were not correct.

When nothing succeeded a letter written by the three persons was handed over to Ninitha through another person asking her to withdraw. Following this, a complaint was filed with the Vice-Chancellor seeking a probe against the three persons in the interview board.

Subsequently after joining a public statement was made on the issue and the letter was also brought in the public domain, Rajesh said.

The subject experts of the interview board Dr Ummer Tharamel, Dr T Pavithran and Dr K M Bharathan had sent an email to the Vice-Chancellor alleging sabotage in the rank list.

The letter of the subject experts which made it clear that Ninitha had secured the appointment in Sanskriti University Kalady by sabotaging the rank list, became public today.

The experts made it clear in the letter that Ninitha did not have the academic qualification for being appointed as Malayalam assistant professor at the university.

The letter further stated that she secured the job bypassing two or more candidates with a higher qualification.

Rajesh's wife was not in the rank list

Meanwhile, the other applicants in the rank list are planning to submit a petition to the Governor who is also the Chancellor of the university.