PM Modi in Kochi today, to launch Rs 6,100-crore development projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Our Correspondent
Published: February 14, 2021 09:24 AM IST
Topic | Ernakulam

Kochi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch several development projects, worth Rs 6,100-crore, in Kerala on Sunday.

PM Modi will arrive in Kochi on Sunday afternoon to launch the projects of the public sector undertakings BPCL Kochi Refinery, Kochi Port Trust, Cochin Shipyard and FACT. He will also take part in the BJP core committee meeting.

The Prime Minister will fly down from Chennai to the INS Garuda at the Naval headquarters at 2:45pm and take a chopper to the helipad by 3:10pm. From there, he would go to the Ambalamedu VHSC School (near the refinery) by road. The one-hour function will start at 3:30pm.

