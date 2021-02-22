Decision to sever ties with the LDF shakes up JSS camp

Alappuzha: The Janathipathiya Samrakshana Samithy (JSS) party has decided to sever ties with the Left Democratic Front (LDF) just months ahead of the Assembly polls.

The party state committee led by general secretary AN Rajan Babu and working president Sanjeev Somarajan came to this decision after recognising that the party had been waylaid by the LDF for long.

It is not yet clear to whom JSS would ally with.

It is not the first time that the JSS camp is expressing its disappointment with the LDF.

Rajan Babu, who formed the Samanthara JSS (Rajanbabu faction) in protest against the then general secretary KR Gouri's decision to sever ties with the United Democratic Front and join the LDF, had been vocal about the latter's indifference for years.

His party was later unconditionally reinstated into the JSS camp by KR Gouri.

However, this latest decision to sever ties with the LDF was not without disagreements. Three people, including PC Beena Kumari – niece of KR Gouri and state vice-president, expressed outrage at this sudden turn of events.

Veteran leader KR Gouri, who formed the party after she was expelled from the Community Party of India (Marxist), did not attend the meeting.

She had also recently vacated the party's state general secretary post, the one which she held since the formation of the party in 1994, on January 31.

Rajan Babu expelled for anti-party activities: KR Gouri



Following the meeting, KR Gouri, who now serves as the party president despite the age of 102, issued a press release expelling Rajan Babu from the party for alleged anti-organisational activities.



The decision to leave the LDF was apparently taken without the consent of KR Gouri.

Rajan Babu and his associates had once split from the party before.