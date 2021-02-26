'Metro Man' E Sreedharan formally joins BJP

Malappuram: "Metro Man" E Sreedharan formally joined the BJP on Thursday, party leaders said.

Sreedharan joined the saffron party at a meeting organised at Changaramkulam as the "Vijay Yatra" led by Kerala BJP chief K Surendran reached there on Thursday night, party leaders said.

Surendran welcomed Sreedharan with a garland in the presence of a large number of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers.

Addressing the meeting, Sreedharan said it is one of the greatest moments in his life.

The 88-year-old technocrat also thanked Surendran for giving him an opportunity to work for the BJP.

E Sreedharan being garlanded as he formally joins BJP in Malappuram.

Sreedharan, popularly known as the "Metro Man", had announced his decision to join the saffron party last week.

He has also said he will contest the Kerala Assembly polls, likely to be held in April-May.

Now all eyes are on from which constituency would Sreedharan contest as the BJP candidate.

Currently, in the 140-member Kerala Assembly, the BJP has just one member and this time the state BJP unit is riding high on confidence and with Sreedharan already being roped in, speculation rife that more celebrities are likely to join the saffron party and the name of legendary athlete PT Usha has already started cropping up.