Thiruvananthapuram: The Class 10 and Plus-Two model examinations scheduled for Tuesday has been postponed to March 8 in view of a the daylong motor vehicle strike. The 12-hour statewide motor vehicle strike is being held in protest to the repeated hike in fuel prices.

A joint protest committee (Samyuktha Samara Samithi) has called for the strike from 6am to 6pm across Kerala.

As all trade unions, except the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), will take part in the stir, the strike could severely hit normal life and paralyse commercial activities.

The KSRTC unions and private bus associations will also cooperate with the stir, the leaders of the Samara Samithi said.

The Samara Samthi requested owners of private vehicles to keep off the road in solidarity with the strike.

Auto rickshaws, taxis, goods vehicles, private buses, and KSRTC buses will keep off the roads. Emergency services including ambulance, milk vans, vehicles carrying newspaper and wedding parties will be exempted from the strike.

Exams cancelled

• The SSLC, Plust-Two and VHSE model exams scheduled for Tuesday has been postponed to March 8.

• The Mahatma Gandhi University has postponed all exams scheduled for Tuesday. Revised dates will be notified later.

• The APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University has postponed the exams scheduled for Tuesday.

• The entrance exam for MA Museology to be held at the Kalady Sanskrit University on Tuesday has also been postponed. Revised date will be notified later.