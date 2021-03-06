Kerala Assembly Polls: Muraleedharan, Surendran, Suresh Gopi to be in electoral fray

The BJP core committee has decided to field all prominent leaders including union minister V Muraleedharan, K Surendran and Rajya Sabha MP Suresh Gopi in the forthcoming polls in the state.

Since Muraleedharan and Suresh Gopi are not occupying any major organisational responsibility, a decision regarding them has to be taken by the central leadership. Permission will be sought for Surendran’s candidature.

At the core committee meeting held on Friday, only the constituencies of prominent leaders were taken up for discussion. The discussion on the rest of the seats will be held on Saturday after which the first list of candidates would be handed over to the central leadership.