CPM in firefighting mode as several Ponnani leaders resign over Nandakumar's candidature

Ponnanni: Several local leaders have resigned in Ponnani protesting against the CPM's refusal to allot T M Siddique a ticket to contest the upcoming Assembly polls from the party's sitting seat.

Those who resigned included four members each from Eramangalam and Veliyankode local committees, and six branch committee secretaries.

Senior party leaders will attend a constituency-level meeting in the evening to find a solution to the crisis.

The CPM state secretariat decided to field CITU national secretary P Nandakumar in Ponnani, which had elected P Sreeramakrishnan in 2016. The party decision was against the wish of the majority of the local committees, which have been backing Siddique.

Yesterday, a protest rally was also held in Ponnani demanding the CPM to field Siddique, who said he was unaware of the protests. He added that he had made a social media appeal to his supports to desist from such protests.

CPM acting secretary A Vijayaraghavan said he came to know of the protests only through television channels.