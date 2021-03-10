Kerala Congress (M) announces 12 candidates for Assembly polls as Kuttiyadi suspense continues

Kerala Congress (M) has announced its candidates ahead of the Kerala assembly polls.

The Jose K Mani-led party, which joined the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) in October last year, was alloted 13 seats for the April 6 polls.

The candidates for 12 seats announced on Wednesday are:

Pala - Jose K Mani

Idukki - Roshi Augustine

Kanjirappally - Dr N Jayaraj

Changanassery - Job Michael

Kaduthuruthy - Stephen George

Poonjar - Sebastian Kulathungal

Thodupuzha - KA Antony

Perumbavoor - Babu Joseph

Ranni - Pramod Narayanan

Piravom - Sindhumol Jacob

Chalakkudy - Dennis K Antony

Irikkur - Siji Kuttyanimattam

The candidate for the Kuttiyadi seat will be announced shortly.

Earlier, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) - the major constituent of LDF - had announced a list of 83 candidates, including nine independents, for the upcoming polls. Kuttiyadi and Ranni constituencies, though long with the CPM, were handed over to Kerala Congress (M) in an effort to consolidate the Front's strength in Kottayam and win an unprecedented second term in office. Kerala Congress (M) will contest five of the nine constituencies in Kottayam.

There will be eight candidates from the CPM state secretariat, including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (Dharmadom) and three ministers, KK Shailaja (Mattannoor), TP Ramakrishnan (Perambra) and M M Mani (Udumbanchola). The other state committee members are M V Govindan (Taliparambu), K Radhakrishnan (Chelakkara), P Rajeev (Kalamssery) and K N Balagopal (Kottarakkara).

On Tuesday, the Communist Party of India (CPI), the second biggest party in the LDF, had declared its candidates for 21 out of the 25 seats in its share. The other key LDF constituents Janata Dal (Secular) and the Nationalist Congress Party also announced their candidate lists for the Assembly elections on Tuesday.

With this, the ruling LDF is all set for the poll battle as major parties in the alliances have declared their candidates for most of the seats just before the Election Commission of India is scheduled to issue the formal notification for the Kerala Assembly Election, 2021.