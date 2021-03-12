Muslim League fields a woman candidate after 25 years

Malappuram: For the first time in 25 years, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), a key ally of the Congress-led United Democratic Front, is fielding a woman candidate in the April 6 assembly elections in Kerala.

Noorbina Rasheed is among the 25 candidates announced by the party on Friday, as it dropped two tainted MLAs, including former minister V K Ibrahim Kunju. Eight sitting MLAs have been fielded by the party, besides former Malappuram MP and senior party leader P K Kunhalikutty, who resigned his Lok Sabha seat recently to throw his hat in the state poll arena.

The IUML also announced Abdul Samad Samadhani will be its candidate for the byelection to the Malappuram Lok Sabha constituency, also to be held on April 6.

Noorbina Rasheed will fight the election from Kozhikode South constituency and became the first woman candidate from the IUML since 1996 when Kamarunnisa Anwar had unsuccessfully tried her luck from the same segment.

"There were allegations that women were not given importance in our party. This is a reply to them. I will take up the responsibility and fulfil my duties towards the voters," Noorbina told reporters.

Party supremo Panakkad Syed Hyderali Shihab Thangal announced the list of 25 candidates at a press meet at Panakkad here.

IUML has been allotted 27 seats out of the total 140 and two more candidates would be announced later.