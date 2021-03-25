Hibi Eden alleges irregularities in voters list at Ernakulam, Thrikkakara constituencies

Kochi: Hibi Eden, MP, alleged on Thursday that irregularities in voters list was detected in various constituencies of Ernakulam district, including Ernakulam and Thirkkakara constituencies.

He pointed out that the irregularities in voters list was made into the notice of public by Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala. Election Commission too had admitted that 'double vote' was detected in the voters list.

Addressing mediapersons here, Hibi Eden said that that the total number of voters in Ernakulam assembly constituency is 1,64,534 and 2,238 are double votes. The total voters in Ernakulam assembly constituency in 2016 was 1,54,092. The double votes in Thrikkakara assembly constituency is 1975, he said.

Hibi Eden said that complaint was registered against double vote in Ernakulam assembly constituency to Chief Electoral Officer on March 24. He also alleged that the LDF came to power in Cochin Corporation with the double voters during the local body polls.

He said that the victory margin of several candidates were very less in several divisions in Cochin Corporation. He urged the Election Commission to interfere in this matter at the earliest.