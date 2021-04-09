Two civic officials charged with pilfering money meant for Scheduled Castes

Thiruvananthapuram: Two employees of the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation have been charged with pilfering money meant for poor people from the Scheduled Castes. The police suspect that more employees may be involved in the fraud modelled on the treasury scam reported from Vanchiyoor in the city.

The two officers had diverted money for months to bank accounts they had access to, Manorama News reported. The fraud was reported from the Kerala Scheduled Castes Development Corporation office in the municipal corporation.

The district officer found that the two officers filled in bank details of their relatives in place of the accounts of the beneficiaries. Once the requests for monetary aid were approved, the money was supposed to be deposited to the beneficiary accounts.

The Museum police have filed cases against senior clerk U R Rahul and field promoter Sangeetha. Sangeetha is accused of pilfering at least Rs 2.75 lakh and Rahul about Rs 4 lakh between August and March. It was not clear if they had been doing it before August.

In August last year, a Kerala government official working in the State Treasury department was taken into custody after it was alleged that he had siphoned off Rs 2 crore and was engaged in playing online games. M R Bijulal, the suspended senior accountant, had lost many lakhs and he was desperately trying to regain lost cash by playing more.