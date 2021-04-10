Elderly woman found dead at Kattappana home was murdered: Police

Kattappana: A 63-year-old woman, who was found dead in mysterious circumstances at Kochuthovala, was murdered, according to the police. The post-mortem revealed that Chinnamma, wife of K P George, died of suffocation. The police have intensified the probe to find the culprit.

Chinnamma was found dead in the bedroom of her house the other day. The post-mortem report strengthens the police observations that the death was unnatural. She was allegedly strangled after stuffing cloth in the mouth. There was also bleeding inside the brain.

Only after she was taken to the hospital and her death confirmed, it was noticed that the ornaments she had been wearing were missing. Four sovereigns of gold ornaments, including chain, bangle, and ring, were missing. However, her earrings were not lost.

But the police have also found that 20 sovereigns of gold and Rs 1 lakh kept in her husband George's room were not lost.

Chinnamma slept on the ground floor, while George on the top floor. George said that when he came downstairs after waking up in the morning, he found her dead. Chinnamma was lying face down on the floor with some clothes in her mouth.

The door by the kitchen was found to be locked from outside, also pointing to the possibility of murder. However, there are no signs of struggle or any major wounds on the body. Her husband George's statements that the gold ornaments worn by her were missing, adds to the mystery.

Though the police suspect that Chinnamma could have been murdered during a robbery attempt, they have not found any evidence in this regard. Even the forensic examination did not find any such evidence.

However, the police can reach a final confirmation on the case only after detailed questioning, including that of George. More people will be questioned in the coming days.

The probe team is trying to find the culprit by collecting scientific evidence. DySP J Santhosh Kumar and SHO B Jayan are heading the probe.

After post-mortem at the Kottayam Medical College Hospital, the body was handed over to her relatives. The funeral will be held at the St George Jacobite Church, Kattappana, on Saturday.