Gowri Amma, 102, leaves Chathanad house; shifts to Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: Revolutionary leader K R Gowri Amma will spend the rest of her life with her niece and family here.

The 102-year-old leader left her Kalathiparambil House at Chathanad, Alappuzha, on Saturday. She will now be staying with her sister’s daughter and former PSC member P C Beenakumari on Shiromani Road behind the State police headquarters at Vazhuthacaud.

Gowri Amma travelled to Thiruvanathapuram by road with Beena’s daughter. Beena said her aunt had expressed a desire to be with her grandchildren.

“We are happy to have her with us. The house in Alappuzha will remain locked,” she said.

Gowri Amma is a diabetic and has age-related ailments. Though she has been keeping away from politics, she gets someone to read the daily newspapers, and specifically enquire about political developments.

She has not yet received the anti-COVID vaccine since she is allergic. Though there was a restriction of guests at her house in Alappuzha, LDF candidates from Aroor, Alappuzha and Ambalappuzha had visited her and sought her blessings ahead of the state polls.

Gowri Amma had cast her vote through postal ballot.

Gowri Amma last visited Thiruvananthapuram three years ago to participate in the diamond jubilee celebrations of the formation of the first Kerala government, in which she was a minister.

As a minister earlier she used to stay in official residences in the Kerala capital. Only during personal visits, Gowri Amma used to stay with Beena.