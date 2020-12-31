Honda Hornet 2.0 test drive: Powerful new engine and muscular looks

In the mid-segment, there are numerous models powered by 150 cc to 200 cc engines. And those motorcycles that have a displacement of above 150 cc have a nick name in the countryside -- sports bikes. Though they are not sports bikes, local enthusiasts may refuse to accept it. The Pulsar made its debut with a 150 cc engine; Unicorn too had a 150 cc engine. Later, they all got bigger engines. Most manufacturers have followed this path. Bikes like Bajaj NS, TVS Apache and Hero Xtreme belong to this category. Now, Honda's Hornet too is following in their footsteps. Here we take a ride on the 184 cc Hornet.

New platform

The Hornet 2.0 has borrowed only the aggressive look and the name from the CB Hornet 160R. Everything else is new. The platform and body parts are brand new. In reality, the Hornet 2.0 is a true copy of Honda's CB 190R that is available in international markets. The showstopper is the upside-down forks finished in a shade of gold, which is usually seen in premium bikes. Along with this, the muscular fuel tank, fat tyres and the low stance in the front give it an aggressive streetfighter posture.

There are sharp creases and lines throughout the body; a look at the sporty tank with extenders, a new engine cowl and a reworked tail panel will confirm these. Though the tank looks beefier, the capacity is just 12 litres. The X-shaped taillight reminds one of the 160R. A striking addition is the faux vents fitted underneath the pillion seat. The exhaust is short and stubby. The wider tyres provide a big bike feel.

The single-piece handlebar is not fully flat. The riding position is upright and foot pegs are slightly rear-set for a sporty stance. But there is no need to lean forward; during long rides, you can sit relaxed. The ignition slot has moved to the front of the fuel tank, similar to premium bikes. The meter console is fully digital. Brightness on the new meter console can be adjusted up to five times. The console displays gear position indicator, two trip meters, and a battery voltage meter, among others. The bike also gets a dedicated hazard light indicator which is placed below the engine kill switch. Overall, the design is excellent; the bike can be described as the muscleman in the 180 cc segment. Among shortcomings, the poor quality of body panels and mirrors that are similar to those seen in 100 cc bikes are prominent.

Torquey engine

The 184.4 cc, single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine is 22 cc up on the old bike. The two-valve, air-cooled engine can put out 17.3 bhp of power and 16.1 Nm of torque. The Hornet 2.0 has better power and torque than Apache 160 and NS 160 but is slightly on the lower side when compared to their 200 cc models. Which means, the Hornet 2.0 is capable to take on bikes in the 160cc to 200 cc segments. The engine is smooth and has an exhaust note similar to that of other Honda models. The slight vibrations at higher rpms could be cited as a minor hiccup. The engine is torquey and pulls nicely even at low revs. The mid-range also packs a punch; even at three-digit speeds, the engine doesn't feel strained.

The Hornet 2.0 will wow you in the handling department; it is perhaps the best in the segment. There is good control during sudden lane changes and at corners. The wider rear tyre offers greater confidence while negotiating twisties. Though the suspension feels on the firmer side, it actually isn't that harsh. The ride quality is quite good and bad roads are tackled confidently. The USD forks and the monoshock do their duties well. The five-speed transmission’s gearing ratio is short, shifts are precise, and the clutch is light.

Final lap

The Hornet 2.0 is meant for those who are looking for performance just below 200cc, sporty looks and a bike that is decent enough for long rides. Those on the heavier side too could look at this model.