Vehicle registration won't bother you hereafter, it's totally online now!

Thiruvananthapuram: Registration of vehicles has been such a tedious affair that owners often engage the notorious agents to get this work done after paying a service fee. Hereafter, you don't even have to take your vehicle to the Regional Transport Office for registration formalities as the process has been made online.

The central government has issued the draft notification regarding a complete online registration system the other day. The Centre has sought the opinion of states with regard to the new system.

With the issuance of the final draft notification the practice of taking the new vehicles to the RTO for registration would come to an end. However, heavy vehicles like buses and lorries which require body building will have to be taken to the RTO as online procedures would not be sufficient for such vehicles.

The final notification would be issued after receiving the suggestions of states within 14 days. The Kerala government had earlier welcomed the changeover to the new system. Some of the proposals in the draft central notification, including online application for driving licence, have already been implemented in Kerala.

Other services online

The official procedures with regard to the sale of vehicles and transfer of ownership will also be through the online system. Accordingly, the requirement that the documents of old vehicles including RC books should be deposited with the RTO offices would be done away with. Instead the person selling the vehicle shall hand over the documents directly to the buyer.

The central notification also stipulates AADHAAR-linked registration for all vehicle transactions and purchase of new vehicles.

The software of the Motor Vehicles Department will reflect the changes envisaged by way of the latest central notification.