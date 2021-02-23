BMW R 18 Classic makes India debut

New Delhi: BMW Motorrad, the two-wheeler arm of German luxury carmaker BMW, on Tuesday said it has launched the new cruiser bike R 18 Classic in the country, priced at Rs 24 lakh (ex-showroom).

The 1,802 cc R 18 Classic can be ordered as a completely built-up unit (CBU) Tuesday onwards through the BMW Motorrad dealer network, the company said in a statement.

Presenting the all-new BMW R18 Classic. First Edition.

Now available in India at an ex-showroom price of INR 24 Lakhs.



To book a test ride or to know more, contact your nearest authorized BMW Motorrad dealership, today.

"BMW Motorrad made a striking entry into the cruiser segment with the BMW R 18. Building on the success and popularity of BMW's first cruiser in India, we now present the BMW R 18 Classic with a reimagined, even more iconic character," BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah said.

The R 18 Classic features a large windscreen, passenger seat, saddle bags, LED additional headlights, 16-inch front wheel and it also comes with three standard riding modes Rain, Roll and Rock.

Other features include traction control, engine brake control, hill start control, keyless ride system and electronic cruise control.