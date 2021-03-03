Lexus launches limited-edition LC 500h in India. Check prices!

New Delhi: Luxury automobile manufacturer Lexus India on Wednesday launched a limited-edition model of its sports coupe - LC 500h - at a starting price of around Rs 2.15 crore.

According to the company, the new LC Limited Edition is inspired by a partnership between air race pilot Yoshihide Muroya and Lexus engineers.

The new vehicle sports specially developed rear wing fashioned with carbon fiber for enhanced driving and handling.

It is powered by a naturally aspirated V6 engine pumping out 264 kW brake horsepower and 350 Nm of torque.

Additionally, to reduce risk of injuries to pedestrians, the limited edition comes with

Image courtesy: www.lexusindia.co.in/

an impact absorbing pop-up hood which is a sensor-activated safety system that creates a space between the hood and the engine if an impact is detected.

"With its bold, aviation-inspired design language, we are confident that it will be well received by our discerning guests who value and appreciate the quality of finer things in life," said P.B. Venugopal, President of Lexus India.

(With inputs from IANS)