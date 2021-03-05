Tune into The Week webinar on women's take on finance and family

These are tough times as jobs and lives are at stake as the COVID-19 pandemic refuses to abate. And more than ever, money management and personal finance have become challenges for all and the odds are even greater for women. But these are not tough nuts to crack if you get the right advice and act sensibly.

"Personal finance isn't rocket science. Don't be afraid of it," says Kiran Telang, SEBI-certified financial planner and investment adviser, who has immense experience and firsthand knowledge on money management.

"If you have a career, manage a family and bring up your kids in a loving, caring environment, which are far more complicated tasks, you can take care of your money too," she says.

Telang, also a founder member of The Financial Planners' Guild, India, will be sharing her expertise and experience on the subject in the upcoming webinar by 'The Week' on the topic 'Finance & Family - A Woman's Perspective'.

Others who will also extensively talk on matters including money management, personal finance and saving up money for a better future during the session are Amit Trivedi, author and personal finance expert, and K S Rao, the head of investor education and distribution development at the Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited.

To coincide with the upcoming International Women's Day, on March 8, the webinar will focus on a woman's perspective on finance and family. Accordingly, the course of discussions would revolve around some questions like: What exactly is money management? Why should women understand money management? How can a woman understand the subject of personal finances? Is money management different for women?

