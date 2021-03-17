Few takers for 250 MW rooftop solar plant scheme in Kerala

The central government has been promoting the use of solar energy in a big way. Even though the Centre allowed the setting up of 250 MW rooftop solar plants for domestic use, applications have been received only for 62 MW plants so far.

The application process is simple, but only 18,478 people have so far applied for setting up the 62 MW solar plants. Even if the scheme is sanctioned for these applicants, barely 62 MW solar energy could be produced from their rooftop panels.

Power consumers may register for the scheme on the website of the state power utility, the Kerala State Electricity Board Limited (KSEBL), by remitting a fee of Rs 1,000.

The authorities are hopeful that more people would come up with the demand once the solar plants are set up at several homes. The solar panels can be installed on any surface and any company which has been empanelled by the board can be chosen for setting up the plant at one's facility.

The central government had initially sanctioned 20 MW rooftop solar projects. Subsequently, 200 MW plants were also introduced.

The KSEB or had selected three companies for implementing the 50 MW project. These companies set up three plants in Palakkad, Kochi and Kollam. As per a condition laid down for the project the panel and cells used for the plant should be manufactured in India. Few such companies are in India and the products can be used after strict quality checks.

As many as nine companies have taken part in the tender for the 200 MW project being implemented by the Centre in the second phase. Since the model code of conduct for assembly elections is in place, the tender proceedings will be completed only next month.

The rooftop solar scheme is being implemented in two ways:

The consumer will have to bear the entire cost of the plant. A subsidy of 40 per cent is given for plants with a capacity of up to 3 kW and up to 2 kW the subsidy is 20 percent. The solar power generated can be used by the consumer. If there is surplus power it could be sold to the KSEB at the rate of Rs 2.94 per unit.

Kerala has framed a special subsidy scheme. As per it 25 per cent electricity would be provided free of cost if consumers who consume less than 20 units spend 12 percent of the total cost. Forty per cent power would be free to those who consume up to 150 units if they bear 20 per cent cost.

Fifty percent electricity would be free for those consuming up to 200 units if they bear 25 per cent cost.

17 MW solar plant projects progressing

Meanwhile, another project for installing solar panels is also progressing at the moment. As part of the project 17 MW solar plants are being installed in schools, hospitals and residential buildings. The entire solar power generated in such plants would be taken by the KSEB which is bearing the entire cost of the project.