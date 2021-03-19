Kerala govt to borrow Rs 2000 crore to disburse salary, pension

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has decided to borrow an additional Rs 2000 crore to disburse the revised salary and pension, and the combined two-month welfare pension before the Assembly elections.

The auction for this would be held at the Reserve Bank of India on March 23. The Kerala Assembly elections will be held on April 6.

The government will be borrowing Rs 1000 crore to be repaid in two years and another Rs 1000 crore to be repaid in 6 years. Last week, Rs 1000 crore was borrowed at an interest rate of 5.4%. With this, the total amount borrowed in two weeks has come yo Rs 3000 crore.

The Treasury Director has advised to pass all the pending salary bills this month itself and to finish distribution of the salary by April 3. But they also expect a delay in distribution of salary as treasury workers have been given election duty. Though the government has sent a letter requesting to exempt them from duty, Election Commission has not taken any decision yet.