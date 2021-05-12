Malayalam
Rs 8 crore fraud in Canara Bank's Pathanamthitta branch, employee missing

Our Correspondent
Published: May 12, 2021 11:47 AM IST
Topic | Business

Pathanamthitta: A fraud to the amount of Rs 8.13 crore was uncovered in Canara Bank's Pathanamthitta branch, an audit report revealed.

Employee Vijish Varghese, suspected for his involvement in the fraud, has gone missing with his family. Five employees, including the branch manager were suspended following the incident.

The fraud which took place a few months ago came to light during the audit.

The crime took place over a span of 14 months. An investigation was initiated after the manager discovered a fraud of Rs 10 lakh in the accounts.

Vijish's car was spotted in Ernakulam's Kaloor a few days ago.

