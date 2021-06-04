Malayalam
Kerala Budget: Special five-year package for coastal distress

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 04, 2021 11:44 AM IST Updated: June 04, 2021 04:15 PM IST
Topic | Business

Thiruvanthapuram: Kerala Finance Minister KN Balagopal on Friday announced a special package for the state's coastal region has been reeling under the damages inflicted bycyclones and the resultant heavy rains.

This package contains a two-pronged approach: Coastal conservation and improvement of infrastructure in coastal areas.

The coastal area conservation measures will be formulated in such a way that it suitably integrates new technologies like double layered tetrapods. The most fragile lands within 40 to 75 metres from sea will be protected using integrating tetrapods and diaphragm walls.

The estimated expenditure of this project which can be completed in five years would be around Rs. 5,300 crores. At present, coastal conservation activities for around 50 kms is progressing with financial assistance from KIIFB. An amount of Rs. 1500 crore will be provided as financial assistance from KIIFB towards the first phase of conserving most fragile areas.

For Coastal Highway Project, a total amount of Rs. 6500 crore has already been sanctioned from KIIFB.  

