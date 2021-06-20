No cash withdrawals from SBI CDM for now

Kochi: The State Bank of India (SBI) has temporarily suspended the facility of cash withdrawals from the cash deposit machines (CDM). The CDMs of the banks can be used as ATMs as well.

After indications that cash withdrawals from CDMs were not reflecting in the accounts in real time, bank authorities said the ATM service of the CDMs had been suspended to upgrade the IT system. However, there is no hurdle in depositing money in the CDMs.

The authorities also said that there would not be any difficulty in cash withdrawals as 99 per cent of the places with CDMs have SBI ATMs nearby. The SBI has 3,500 ATMs and 600 CDMs in Kerala.