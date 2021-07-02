How to save fuel and drive economically? Explained

Think ahead & plan your drive

There's a technique called 'hypermiling'. This is a collection of driving techniques aimed at improving a car's fuel efficiency. Hypermiling is all about maintaining momentum when you're on the road. This means optimising your route for the best efficiency. Researchers say that you can improve fuel economy upto 37 per cent just by changing the way you drive.

Thinking ahead is a major skill for hypermiling. Firstly, plan your route in advance so that you know what roads to take. While choosing the route, consider the following factors: condition of the road, distance to the destination, the stops you may make on the way. Also avoid rush hour, hill roads, traffic lights and busy roads as much as possible. Secondly, drive smartly. Leaving a good gap between you and the car in front is important for safety but will also help you to avoid constantly stopping and starting. Look at the road ahead and observe the flow of traffic. By anticipating the way traffic moves, you can plan your manoeuvres and avoid unnecessary acceleration and braking.