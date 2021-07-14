Jaguar Land Rover drives in new 'Discovery' in India. Price starts...

New Delhi: Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) on Wednesday said it has launched updated version of Land Rover Discovery in the country with price starting at Rs 88.06 lakh (ex-showroom).

The model comes with the latest generation of petrol and diesel engines, advanced infotainment system and superior comfort and practicality with seven seat configuration.

The new engines are available alongside Land Rover’s four-cylinder P300 Ingenium petrol powertrain.

Engine line-up in full:

P300: 221 kW, 2.0 I four-cylinder petrol, 400 Nm of torque at 1 500- 4 500 rpm

P360: 265 kW, 3.0 I six-cylinder petrol, 500 Nm of torque at 1 750- 5 000 rpm

D300: 221 kW, 3.0 I six-cylinder diesel, 650 Nm of torque at 1 500- 2 500 rpm

With Terrain Response 2 technology, New Discovery is always automatically primed to suit the driving conditions while the new Wade Mode optimizes the vehicle for deep water fording.

Ingenium engines feature an advanced driveline which optimizes the torque split between front and rear axles, using a range of sensors to distribute torque to suit the conditions. The new Intelligent All-Wheel Drive system maximizes traction, on-road dynamics and driveline efficiency, resulting in improved fuel economy and reduced CO2 emissions in normal driving, with no compromise to Discovery’s trademark all-terrain capability.

Inside, the Intelligent Seat Fold technology allows customers to effortlessly configure the seating layout using the central touchscreen, while Remote app technology lets customers keep tabs on the fuel status and location of their vehicle and even unlock and lock the doors.

In the back, the second-row seats have been carefully redesigned for enhanced comfort. Improved lateral support, longer thicker cushions and careful seat profiling all contribute to greater under-thigh support and improved posture for occupants.

"The new Discovery, while retaining Land Rover's legendary breadth of capability, offers renewed levels of refinement, luxury and efficiency which make it the best full-size SUV for the outdoors and adventure-filled journeys with the family," JLR India President and Managing Director Rohit Suri said in a statement.

The Land Rover range in India includes the Range Rover Evoque (starting at Rs 59.04 lakh), Discovery Sport (starting at Rs 65.30 lakh), Defender 110 (Rs 83.38 lakh), Range Rover Sport ( Rs 91.27 lakh) and Range Rover (starting at Rs 2.10 crore).