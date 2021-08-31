Junior NTR drives home India's first Lamborghini Urus Graphite Capsule Edition

South Indian superstar Junior NTR has become the first buyer of the Lamborghini Urus Graphite Capsule Edition in India. He drove home the special edition SUV two days after it was launched in the country.

The SUV with Nero Noctis colour was customized according to the requirements of the actor. It comes with a glossy black rear spoiler and 23-inch alloy wheels.

The Urus is the top-selling vehicle for Lamborghini in India. Earlier, Bollywood star Ranveer Singh had bought the Pearl Capsule Edition of the SUV.

The SUV is powered by an 8-cylinder petrol engine that generates a power of 650 CV (478 kW). It takes just 3.6 seconds to reach 100 kmph from standstill. The base model of the SUV comes with a price tag of around Rs 3.15 crore. Customization options are available, which could increase the price by up to 10 to 20%.