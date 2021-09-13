Xiaomi drops 'Mi' branding after over a decade

New Delhi: Xiaomi on Monday announced a new visual identity for its premium range of products. With an aim to unify its global brand presence, its premium "Mi" series products will now be replaced with the new "Xiaomi" logo.

With the new brand identity introduction, there will be two distinct product series under the parent corporate brand. The corporate brand will continue to be represented by the "Mi" logo.

"Being a leading technology brand with a strong presence across the globe, our aim is to have a unified presence. With this new logo shift, we envision bridging the perception gap between our brand and products.

"The new Xiaomi logo will be used for our premium products that represent the pinnacle of technology and offer a premium experience. Ushering in the festive season, Xiaomi's premium product series Mi will be renamed to Xiaomi'," Jaskaran Singh Kapany, Head of Marketing, Xiaomi India, said in a statement.

The first Mi-branded smartphone, the Xiaomi Mi 1, was launched in August 2011, which makes the brand almost 10 years old.

Over the years, the company launched tablets, TVs, smart devices, audio accessories, and more under the Mi brand.

Xiaomi for the first time had surpassed Samsung and Apple to become the number one smartphone brand in the world in June, a Counterpoint Research report showed recently.

Xiaomi's sales grew 26 per cent (month-on-month) in June, making it the fastest-growing brand for the month.

Xiaomi was also the number two brand globally for Q2 2021 in terms of sales, and cumulatively, has sold close to 800 million smartphones since its inception in 2011, according to Counterpoint Research's 'Monthly Market Pulse Service'.