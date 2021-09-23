Audi drives in two electric supercars e-tron GT, RS e-tron GT in India

New Delhi: German luxury carmaker Audi on Wednesday launched two fully electric four-door coupes the e-tron GT and the RS e-tron GT - in India, priced at Rs 1.79 crore and Rs 2.04 crore, respectively (ex-showroom).

The e-tron GT comes with a power of 390 kW and accelerates from 0-100 km/h in 4.1 seconds, while the 475 kW RS e-tron GT achieves the same feat in 3.3 seconds.

Audi and I have always shared an incredible passion for progress. And today marks the launch of the Audi e-tron GT and Audi RS e-tron GT. Only through progress can we advance electric mobility and change the world for the better. #Audi #etronGT #FutureIsAnAttitude pic.twitter.com/Dd0TNeJ00A — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 22, 2021

The automaker said that the e-tron GT can cover a distance of 401 481 km in a single charge while the RS e-tron GT can cover between 388 km and 500 km in a single charge.

The electric supercars could be charged from 5 per cent to 80 per cent in around 22 minutes, it noted.

"Today is a milestone day for us as we launch India's first electric supercars. This is our fourth and fifth electric vehicle launch since July 2021 and we couldn't be more excited for our customers,'' Audi India Head Balbir Singh Dhillon said in a statement.

The Audi e-tron GT and the Audi RS e-tron GT are the ultimate brand shapers from Audi and are the manifestation of Audi's continuous evolution as a progressive premium brand, he added.

"These two four door coupes symbolise our DNA and our ambition to shape the future of premium mobility," Dhillon noted.

He added that the company has established the e-tron brand strongly in the country right from the very beginning.

Audi is already selling the e-tron 50 and 55 and the e-tron Sportback 55 in India.

"This is a testament to our robust product offerings backed by best-in-segment ownership plans. We are overjoyed with the pace with which progressive customers are going electric and we will strive to serve all types of buyers in the times to come," Dhillon said.

The company stated that the e-tron GT and the RS e-tron GT customers would get a complimentary wall box AC charger in addition to the 11kW charger that comes standard with the car a segment-first offering.

Besides, key company dealerships would be equipped with a 50kW fast charger in a phased manner.

The automaker aims to have around 100 chargers across 75 key cities in the country.