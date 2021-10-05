John M Thomas: Heading Kerala's IT Parks with experience from three continents

John M Thomas took charge of Kerala's IT Parks amid the pandemic. It was, of course, not the best of times to take up new challenges. However, Thomas was not at all worried. He started on a positive note, finding a reason to be inspired and inspire those around him. He had a firm belief that the IT sector in the state has been thriving even during the pandemic.

He also infused a sense of confidence to the state's battered economy, saying the state's IT parks were ready to facilitate and host some of the biggest names in the industry. His confidence comes from his rich experience in the diverse field of technology, both in public and private sectors.

Thomas' expertise and experience will be on display at Techspectations 2021, Kerala's premier digital marketing summit powered by ManoramaOnline. He is a key speaker at the digital summit which has education as its central theme this edition.

A seasoned technocrat with expertise in process, technology, data, analytics, and digital transformation areas, Thomas' primary focus is on the Financial Services Industry. He has hands-on experience in modern data architecture, data science and data governance. He has led both strategy and business transformation engagements involving big data, cloud data platforms (GCP, AWS and Azure), machine learning, data warehousing, reporting, data visualization and analytics.

He has helped banks transform their operating models and capabilities in functions such as Marketing, CRM, Product/Pricing, Compliance, Risk, Fraud and Operations.

Thomas has worked across three continents in leadership roles across banks, technology product startups, technology services and management consulting firms. He has a holistic set of capabilities and perspectives in technology strategy, business and technology architecture, technology delivery, business transformation and change management.

Thomas holds an MBA from Georgia Tech, Atlanta and Bachelor’s in Mechanical Engineering from National Institute of Technology, Calicut.

Visit https://educate.techspectations.com/#registerWrp to register and know more about the event