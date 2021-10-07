Toyota launches all-wheel drive version of Legender SUV

New Delhi: Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Thursday launched an all-wheel drive (4x4) version of its premium SUV Legender priced at Rs 42.33 lakh (ex-showroom).

The '4x4' Legender is powered by a 2.8 litre diesel engine with power output of 204 PS, mated with a 6-speed automatic transmission (AT).

On the inside, features include Dual Tone (Black + Maroon) interior theme, Contrast Stitching for Steering Wheel and Console Box, Interior Ambient Illumination (I/P, Front Door Trim, Front Foot-well areas) and Rear USB Ports. Apart from these, the Legender is loaded with high-end features like Kick Sensor for Power Back Door and Wireless Smartphone Charger. The Legender 4X2 and 4X4 Automatic are available only in exciting Dual-Tone Color of Pearl White with Black Roof.

Commenting on the launch, TKM Associate General Manager, Sales and Strategic Marketing V Wiseline Sigamani said TKM has been bringing innovations and new products to the market to meet the aspirations of its customers and changing market requirements.

The Legender was first launched in January 2021 in '4X2' diesel variant together with the new Toyota Fortuner.

"The Legender has seen increasing sales and till date, we have sold more than 2,700 units of the 4X2 variant across the country," Sigamani said.

Bookings for the new Legender 4X4 variant is now open.