Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Tata Group acquires Air India for Rs 18,000 crore

Reuters
Published: October 08, 2021 04:28 PM IST Updated: October 08, 2021 05:15 PM IST
Shutterstock images
Topic | Business

New Delhi: Tata Sons has been selected as the winning bidder to take over the national carrier Air India, the government said on Friday, marking the end of years of struggle to privatise the financially troubled airline.

Tata Sons, the holding company for the autos-to-steel Tata conglomerate, will pay Rs 18,000 crore for a 100% stake in Air India, Tuhin Kanta Pandey, secretary of the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management, said.

The bid amount includes Tata's taking on of about $2 billion of the national flag carrier's $8.2 billion total debt.

A successful privatisation of Air India, which was founded as Tata Airlines in 1932 before being nationalised in 1953, would be a major victory for Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the loss-making carrier has cost taxpayers an average of nearly $3 million a day for the past decade.

The sale also bodes well for Modi's plans to sell stakes in a slew of state-run firms to bolster government coffers and make India a fully market-driven economy.

Tata currently operates Vistara, India's only other full-service carrier, in a venture with Singapore Airlines as well as budget airline AirAsia India, a venture with Malaysia's AirAsia Group.

(to be updated)

MORE IN BUSINESS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.