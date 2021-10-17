Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Mashreq Bank Country Head & CEO Madhav Nair is Indian Banks’ Association secretary

Our Correspondent
Published: October 17, 2021 11:06 AM IST
M. K. Goyal and Madhav Nair
M. K. Goyal (left) and Madhav Nair
Topic | Business

Mumbai: Mashreq Bank Country Head and Chief Executive Officer Madhav Nair has been elected as the secretary of the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA).

The managing committee of the banking industry’s lobby group elected UCO Bank Chairman M. K. Goyal as the chairman and SBI Chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara, Canara Bank MD and CEO L.V. Prabhakar and IDBI Bank MD and CEO Rakesh Sharma as deputy chairmen, at its meeting held on October 14.

Madhav Nair, who hails from Thiruvananthapuram, has been a member of the IBA managing committee since 2016. He did his higher studies from the Manipal Institute of Technology and the Manila-based Asian Institute of Management.

MORE IN BUSINESS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.